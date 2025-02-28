February 28: Mary Elizabeth Sabin

Mary Elizabeth Sabin, of LaMoure, North Dakota, was honored as North Dakota's Oldest Mother on this date in 1932, as part of a national program to find the oldest women living in each state. The program, led by the North Dakota Federation of Women's Clubs, was a project of the George Washington Bicentennial Commission, celebrating the 200th birthday of the first president. The winner from North Dakota would go on to represent the state at the national program in Washington, D.C., competing to be named the oldest mother in the country.

The effort was led by Mrs. S.M. Hydle of Williston and assisted by Mrs. Florence Davis of Bismarck. They reached out to clubs and organizations across the state, encouraging members to submit nominations for the oldest and most respected women in their communities. Seventeen nominations were received. In addition to being a mother, nominees had to be American-born, have colonial ancestry on at least one side of their family, and be willing and able to travel to Washington, D.C. Mrs. Carolyn Cooper, the eighth district president of the North Dakota Federation of Women’s Clubs, expressed appreciation for the response, noting that while some mothers did not meet all the requirements, they would still be honored. A special recognition service was planned for those nominees at a later date.

Mary Elizabeth Sabin, born February 6, 1829, was 96 years old when she was selected as North Dakota’s Oldest Mother. She was born in Cattaraugus County, New York, taught school in Wisconsin before marrying, and had lived in North Dakota for 32 years. Mrs. Sabin was an active participant in club activities and her church, and she enjoyed reading and sewing—famously "scorning the use of glasses for her reading and needlework." Although she was not the oldest mother in the country at the time of the Washington Bicentennial, Mrs. Sabin lived for 9 more years, passing away just three weeks before her 102nd birthday in 1941.

North Dakota’s Oldest Mother, a beloved citizen of LaMoure, will be remembered as the epitome of “the perfect lady, neighbor, Christian, and friend” to all who knew her.

Dakota Datebook by Ashley Thronson

