Davey Bee’s Hit Song Vault

River Songs

Published January 28, 2023 at 1:00 AM CST
You can’t step in the same river twice, but on this episode of Davey Bee’s Hit Song Vault, you can enjoy these river-focused tracks again and again! Listen to Davey and John David introduce you to songs about streams and waterways that will keep you current.

Song List

  • Pat Boone, "Moody River"
  • Christie, "Yellow River"
  • Creedence Clearwater Revival, "Green River"
  • Andy Williams, "Moon River"
  • Marilyn Monroe, "River Of No Return"
  • Billy Joel, "The River Of Dreams"
  • Johnny Cash, "Big River"
  • Marty Robbins, "Red River Valley"
  • Julie London, "Cry Me A River"
  • The Mills Brothers, "Up The Lazy River"
  • The 97th Regimental String Band, "Old Folks At Home (Way Down Upon The Swanee River)"
  • The Beach Boys, "Old Folks At Home/Old Man River (Alternate Version)"
Davey Bee’s Hit Song Vault Davey BeeJohn David
