River Songs
You can’t step in the same river twice, but on this episode of Davey Bee’s Hit Song Vault, you can enjoy these river-focused tracks again and again! Listen to Davey and John David introduce you to songs about streams and waterways that will keep you current.
Song List
- Pat Boone, "Moody River"
- Christie, "Yellow River"
- Creedence Clearwater Revival, "Green River"
- Andy Williams, "Moon River"
- Marilyn Monroe, "River Of No Return"
- Billy Joel, "The River Of Dreams"
- Johnny Cash, "Big River"
- Marty Robbins, "Red River Valley"
- Julie London, "Cry Me A River"
- The Mills Brothers, "Up The Lazy River"
- The 97th Regimental String Band, "Old Folks At Home (Way Down Upon The Swanee River)"
- The Beach Boys, "Old Folks At Home/Old Man River (Alternate Version)"