Monday, December 26, 2022 - After a weekend of eating too much, it’s time to take better care of our digestive systems. We reair a conversation from October on the power of poop. From fecal transplants to renewable energy, the new book Flush: The Remarkable Science of an Unlikely Treasure explores why we might want to make our number two, a number one priority. We visit with science writer Dr. Bryn Nelson.