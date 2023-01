Wednesday, December 28, 2022 - For this month’s Philosophical Currents, Dr. Jack Russell Weinstein looks at antisemitism, which is on the rise. ~~~ Tom Isern shares a Plains Folk essay, “Young Charlotte. ~~~ The Ursulina is set in the frozen north woods of rural Minnesota. Deputy Rebecca Colder hunts the mythical Ursulina creature responsible for brutal murders. We reair a conversation from April with author Brian Freeman.