Early Childhood Awareness ~ Historian Tom Isern ~ Sue Balcom on 2023 Food Trends

Thursday, January 5 - Early Childhood Awareness Day is coming up in Bismarck. Here to discuss the event and importance of a child’s formative years are Johnathan Repoyo, Prairie Public’s early childhood specialist; and Missi Baranko, USpireND executive director. ~~~ Tom Isern shares this week’s Plains Folk essay, “What it Means to be Red.” ~~~ Sue Balcom is here for Main Street Eats as we discuss food trends for the new year.