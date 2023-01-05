© 2023
Main Street

Early Childhood Awareness ~ Historian Tom Isern ~ Sue Balcom on 2023 Food Trends

Published January 5, 2023 at 4:14 PM CST
Thursday, January 5 - Early Childhood Awareness Day is coming up in Bismarck. Here to discuss the event and importance of a child’s formative years are Johnathan Repoyo, Prairie Public’s early childhood specialist; and Missi Baranko, USpireND executive director. ~~~ Tom Isern shares this week’s Plains Folk essay, “What it Means to be Red.” ~~~ Sue Balcom is here for Main Street Eats as we discuss food trends for the new year.

