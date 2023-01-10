© 2023
Home Design Trends ~ Chuck Lura on Woodpeckers ~ Planning for a ND Military Museum

Published January 10, 2023 at 4:33 PM CST
Tuesday, January 10, 2023 - Libby Martin is a design specialist at Thomsen Homes. She looks forward as we discuss hot trends for new homes. ~~~ Chuck Lura shares a Natural North Dakota essay about woodpeckers. ~~~ Dr. Bill Peterson, director, State Historical Society of North Dakota and Maj. Gen. Al Dohrmann, of the North Dakota National Guard discusses next steps relative to a planned North Dakota Military History Museum at the North Dakota Heritage Center.

