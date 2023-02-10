Grammy-Award winning Judy Collins ~~ Dr. Prithviraj Lakkakula on cryptocurrencies ~~ News Director Dave Thompson ~~ Movies with Matt Olien

Grammy-Award winning singer songwriter Judy Collins is the special guest on this week’s Great American Folk Show. We share an excerpt. ~~~ Dr. Prithviraj Lakkakula is a Research Assistant Professor in Agribusiness and Applied Economics at North Dakota State University. He discusses history, applications and the economics of blockchain technologies and cryptocurrencies including bitcoin. ~~~ Dave Thompson is here for his weekly news discussion. ~~~ Matt Olien reviews, “All Quiet on the Western Front.”