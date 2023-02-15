© 2023
Cyber Madness Event ~ School Superintendent Rupak Gandhi ~ Historian Tom Isern

Published February 15, 2023 at 4:34 PM CST
Wednesday, February 15, 2023 – Cyber Madness is a two-day event where North Dakota students team up and compete to solve today’s most pressing cybersecurity issues. We visit with Cathy White, First Tech Challenge Robotics Coach & Technology Coordinator for Alexander Public School, and Prairie Public’s Troy Jackson II, an education services associate. ~~~ Dr. Rupak Gandhi is the superintendent of schools in Fargo, and he comments on the declining test scores students have faced during the pandemic. He visits with John Harris in an excerpt from the Prairie Pulse television show. ~~~ Tom Isern shares a Plains Folk essay titled “That Hungry Coyote.”

