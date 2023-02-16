Yogi Athlete Amir Madison ~ Bioengineered Food Labeling ~ Sue Balcom on Lemons

Thursday, February 16, 2023 – Amir Madison played football at UMary and for the pro arena team, The Bloomington Edge. He now teaches yoga and meditation to athletes. We learn about YogiAthlete and an upcoming meditation challenge. ~~~ A year ago, the U.S. began to mandate that food manufacturers, importers and retailers add a disclosure on the label if a food or substantial ingredient has been genetically modified. Harvest Public Media’s Katie Peikes reports on the impact that rule may be having. ~~~ Sue Balcom discusses lemons in this week’s Main Street Eats.