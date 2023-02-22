Dr. Yvonne Cannon on Teaching ~ Dr. Travis Hoffman, Sheep Extension Specialist

Wednesday, February 22, 2023 - What does it mean to want to become a teacher today and how is the training of teachers in North Dakota evolving? Dr. Yvonne H. Cannon, Assistant Professor in the Division of Education at Mayville State University, talks about the challenges and opportunities for students who aspire to become teachers. ~~~ Dr. Travis Hoffman, assistant professor and sheep extension specialist at North Dakota State University brings us up-to-date on the state’s sheep industry. His work and research aims to support an integrated supply chain for sheep, lamb, and wool production as part of the land grant mission to help North Dakota and Minnesota sheep producers.