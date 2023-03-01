Brandi Malarkey with "Practical Kindness" ~ WeRise Event

Wednesday, March 1, 2023 - When people are having a tough time, it’s easy to ask, “how can I help?” Special contributor Brandi Malarkey explores ways we can actually be helpful in her project, “Practical Kindness.” Today we hear what it takes to run for office the first time. Then Brandi explains more about the Practical Kindness project. ~~~ The WeRise event from the North Dakota Women's Network helps women running for office. The free event is coming up in Bismarck March 5th and 6th. We visit with Interim Executive Director Kayla Schmidt and Board Chair Amy Ingersoll.