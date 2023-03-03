Advocating for Victimized Youth ~ First Link Film Festival ~ News Chat with Dave ~ Matt Reviews "Triangle of Sadness"

Sarah Matthews is the executive director of the Red River Children’s Advocacy Center. We learn about the important work being done to help victimized children in an excerpt from the Prairie Pulse television show with host John Harris. ~~~ First Link, Prairie Public and Tellwell are partnering on a student film festival which is welcoming short videos on the themes of suicide prevention and mental health. Director of radio Bill Thomas visits with Jeremy Brown, outreach director for FirstLink, and Tim Wollenzein, education services manager for Prairie Public. ~~~ Dave Thompson is here for our weekly news update. ~~~ Matt Olien reviews “Triangle of Sadness.”