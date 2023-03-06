© 2023
Prairie Public NewsRoom
Main Street

A New Building for the Gateway to Science

Published March 6, 2023 at 4:09 PM CST
Monday, March 6, 2023 - North Dakota’s Gateway to Science has a brand new building! Craig Blumenshine gets a tour from Beth Demke, executive director. ~~~ Across the Midwest and Great Plains, statewide weather monitors record data for farmers, researchers and emergency responders. The information helps with storm warnings, climate science, crop insurance and more. As Harvest Public Media’s Elizabeth Rembert reports, financing for many of those state networks is on shaky ground. ~~~ In an episode of “Poetry from Studio 47” Patrick Hicks profiles poet Sandy Longhorn. ~~~ A BirdNote episode about turkeys.

