Dr. Stephen Reed on the Dead Sea Scrolls ~ Health Care for Homeless People ~ Historian Tom Isern

Tuesday, March 7, 2023 - Dr. Stephen Reed is a Professor of Religion and Philosophy at the University of Jamestown and is considered an expert on the Dead Sea Scrolls. He spent last fall in Norway, continuing his research about what he calls the Dead Sea Scrolls fragments. ~~~ Dr. Jim O’Connell’s mission to bring healing to homeless people is documented in the new book “Rough Sleepers” by acclaimed author Tracy Kidder. Today we hear from Dr. O’Connell in an excerpt from the Conversations on Healthcare podcast. ~~~ Tom Isern shares a Plains Folk essay, “Monumental Matters.”