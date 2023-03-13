Artist Medora Frei ~ Honored Teacher Rebecca Meyer-Larson ~ Chuck Lura on the Spring Equinox

Monday, March 13, 2023 - Artist Medora Frei was diagnosed with Cystic Fibrosis at age 18. Her new book, “These Are My Flowers: My Story of Composting Trauma Into Colorful Art,” explores pain and suffering, and how that shaped her life. ~~~ Moorhead teacher Rebecca Meyer-Larson is the winner of the Citation Award from the National Federation of State High School Associations. This nationwide award is the highest honor given to a coach or director. She will receive the award this summer in Seattle. ~~~ The spring equinox is coming up, and that’s the subject of this week’s Natural North Dakota from Chuck Lura.