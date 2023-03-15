Alzheimer’s Association Report on Prevalence ~ Natural North Dakota ~ Buffalo Hunter "Yellowstone" Vic Smith

Wednesday, March 15, 2023 - The Alzheimer’s Association has released its annual Alzheimer's Disease Facts and Figures report. It provides an in-depth look at the latest statistics and information on Alzheimer’s disease prevalence, incidence, mortality, dementia care workforce, costs of care and impact on caregivers across the country. We visit with Dr. Danielle Purcell, practicing neurologist and senior director of clinical practice for the Alzheimer’s Association. ~~~ Chuck Lura discusses the Orion nebula in an episode of Natural North Dakota. ~~~ Have you ever heard of Yellowstone Vic Smith? He’s a colorful character in the region’s history, and he wrote a rough memoir well over a hundred years ago that Jeanette Prodgers edited into a book first published in 1997. Smith was also one of the region’s historical figures portrayed by the late Arch Ellwein in more than 2,400 shows coast to coast. Today we revisit the story of Vic Smith with Jeanette Prodgers as we discuss her book: “The Champion Buffalo Hunter: The Frontier Memoirs of Yellowstone Vic Smith.”