Film Festival Preview ~ Jessie Veeder Essay ~ News Debrief ~ Movie Review: The Quiet Girl

Friday, March 17, 2023 - Fargo Film Festival gets underway next week. In this excerpt from the Prairie Pulse television show, host John Harris visits with Sean Volk, the Fargo Theatre development and engagement manager. ~~~ Jessie Veeder shares an essay from the ranch titled, “From the Top of the Hill.” ~~~ Dave Thompson is here with our weekly news chat. ~~~ Matt reviews “The Quiet Girl,” and comments on the recent Academy Awards.