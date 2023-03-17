Film Festival Preview ~ Jessie Veeder Essay ~ News Debrief ~ Movie Review: The Quiet Girl

© 2023
Prairie Public NewsRoom
Main Street

Published March 17, 2023 at 4:07 PM CDT
Friday, March 17, 2023 - Fargo Film Festival gets underway next week. In this excerpt from the Prairie Pulse television show, host John Harris visits with Sean Volk, the Fargo Theatre development and engagement manager. ~~~ Jessie Veeder shares an essay from the ranch titled, “From the Top of the Hill.” ~~~ Dave Thompson is here with our weekly news chat. ~~~ Matt reviews “The Quiet Girl,” and comments on the recent Academy Awards.

