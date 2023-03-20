Economics Professor Stephen Weiler ~ Filmmaker Allison Otto

Monday, March 20, 2023 - Dr. Stephen Weiler, professor of economics and co-director, of the Regional Economic Development Institute at Colorado State University discusses the upcoming Federal Reserve meeting scheduled for March 21-22. Will they or won't they increase interest rates again? What about bank uncertainty? What does the latest economic data about inflation and jobs mean? And, how will this all impact rural America? ~~~ The Fargo Film Festival is March 21-25. We visit with Allison Otto, who directed The Thief Collector, a documentary feature. It is a hilarious and bizarre true crime story about a mid-day art heist and the very “normal” couple at the center of the mystery. ~~~ How much do birds sing? That question is explored in another episode of Birdnote.

