American Experience: "The Movement and the Madman" ~ Kid Scoop News

Monday, March 27, 2023 - How close did we come to nuclear war during Vietnam? That’s explored in American Experience: The Movement and the "Madman." It premieres tomorrow, March 28th on PBS stations. We visit with filmmaker Stephen Talbot. ~~~ Kids Scoop News is an effort to help children learn the value of journalism and to promote literacy. The publication is distributed to students in Western North Dakota, and the hope is to go statewide. Joining us is Cecile Wehrman, publisher of Journal Publishing in Crosby. ~~~ Birdnote: Hummingbirds Returning.