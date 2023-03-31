Itching for Spring Gardening! ~ NPR's Sylvia Poggioli ~ Guillermo del Toro's Pinnochio ~ Chuck Lura on Jackalopes

Friday, March, 31, 2023 - Master gardener Audrey Gilbraith joins us to discuss this wet, cold spring and what it means for the upcoming gardening season. ~~~ We continue our look forward to spring as we chat with horticulturist Ron Smith. ~~~ Reporter Sylvia Poggioli is leaving her regular gig at NPR, but don’t call it retirement! She joins us to reflect on her career and her plans going forward. ~~~ Matt Olien reviews a new take on Pinocchio from director Guillermo del Toro. ~~~ Tomorrow is April Fools Day. So, here’s Chuck Lura to tell us about Jackalopes.