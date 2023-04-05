Dakota Digital Review ~ Rural Groceries ~ Rural Childcare ~ Essayist Jessie Veeder

Wednesday, April 5, 2023 - Patrick McCloskey is the editor of the Dakota Digital Review and has just published the publication’s fourth issue. The magazine covers the cyber sciences and pressed forward when the Dakota Digital Academy was formed two years ago. ~~~ Rural areas are losing grocery stores at a faster rate than in urban areas. In some counties there are no grocery stores at all. Aaron Bonderson reports for Harvest Public Media on how some communities are grappling with food access. ~~~ Another need in rural areas is childcare. In an excerpt from the Prairie Pulse television show, we hear how a North Dakota bank is trying to help. ~~~ Jessie Veeder shares another essay from the ranch titled “”Is This Middle Age?”