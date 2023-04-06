The Philosophy of Depression ~ Hemp Industry in ND ~ Matt Reviews "To Leslie"

Thursday, April 6, 2023 - UND philosophy professor Jack Russell Weinstein joins us to discuss “The Philosophy of Depression,” a preview of his Sunday conversation on “Why? Philosophical Discussions About Everyday Life.” His guest will be Andrew Solomon, a writer on politics, culture and psychology. Solomon wrote “The Noonday Demon: An Atlas of Depression,” which won the 2001 National Book Award, was a finalist for the 2002 Pulitzer Prize, and was included in The Times list of one hundred best books of the decade. ~~~ Roger Gussiaas started farming in 1979 and throughout those years raised 24 different crops, including growing hemp seed for grain and CBD. He has a range of knowledge as a grower, business owner, producer, and exporter and likes to share his expertise with those wanting to learn more. He recently spoke at the Northern Plains Sustainable Agriculture Society conference in Fargo. ~~~ Matt Olien reviews “To Leslie.”