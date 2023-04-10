Dementia Care ~ Northwood Performing Arts Center ~ Master Gardener Audrey Gilbraith ~ Historian Molly Rozum

Monday, April 10, 2023 - More than 55 million people live with some form of dementia, with North and South Dakota having the highest death rates related to the illness. Caring for those patients is a difficult task. In March we introduced you to Brandi Malarkey’s multimedia project, “Practical Kindness.” Today, in the second installment of the project, we hear from Deb Kaul, the executive director of the Memory Café of the Red River Valley; and also from four caregivers. ~~~ In an excerpt from the Great American Folk Show, Tom Brouseau shares a piece about the Northwood Performing Arts Center, a space that got built in the aftermath of a devastating and deadly tornado. ~~~ Master gardener Audrey Gilbraith isn’t letting the late spring dampen her enthusiasm. She joins us with some more gardening insights. ~~~ What does it mean to be “of the prairie” Dr. Molly Rozum contemplates that in her book, Grasslands Grown: Creating Place on the U.S. Northern Plains and Canadian Prairies. She’s an associate professor at the University of South Dakota. Guest hosting for us is fellow historian Dr. Tom Isern of NDSU.