ND Poet Laureate Denise Lajimodiere ~ Mortician Caitlin Doughty

Wednesday, April 12, 2023 - Bill Thomas visits with North Dakota’s new poet Laureate, Denise Lajimodiere. We also hear from Kim Konikow, executive director of the North Dakota Council on the Arts. ~~~ Continuing on a poetry theme, we learn about Geoffrey Caucer and hear the beginning of his Canterbury Tales, which is set in springtime. It’s in Middle English, an example of how dramatically language can change. ~~~ Mortician Caitlin Doughty is coming to North Dakota as part of Humanities North Dakota’s Brave Conversations series. She runs The Order of the Good Death and challenges current practices surrounding death.