Ag Country's Howard Olson ~ Baldwin Greenhouse and Nursery ~ Hugh's Gardens

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 - Howard Olson is the senior vice president of government and public affairs for AgCountry Farm Credit Services. He discusses climate change, water use issues, soil degradation, conservation, GMOs, organic agriculture and more. ~~~ With warmer temps in the air, we can finally see the earth and fill it with flowers. Baldwin Greenhouse and Nursery, north of Bismarck is celebrating 30 years in the business. This year, they’re opening for the growing season with new owners Jared and Ashley Stoll. Special Contributor Sabrina Hornung visits with Mary Podoll, Jared’s mother. ~~~ And staying on an agricultural theme, we hear from Bjorn Solberg of Hugh’s Gardens in Halstead, Minnesota, to hear about his business providing organic potatoes, with schools being primary customers.