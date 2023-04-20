ND Parks Summer Preview ~ Red River Refillery ~ Essayist Jessie Veeder

Thursday, April 20. 2023 - We check in with Cody Schulz, director of the North Dakota Parks and Recreation Department. With summer coming, we learn what’s new in the state park system and what recreational opportunities are available. ~~~ Saturday is Earth Day. We visit with Krista Erickson, owner of Red River Refillery. She has vendors from across the region providing eco-friendly toiletries and cleaning supplies. ~~~ An essay from Jessie Veeder of Watford City: “To Write It.”