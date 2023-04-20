© 2023
Prairie Public NewsRoom
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
podcast-mainst.jpg
Main Street

ND Parks Summer Preview ~ Red River Refillery ~ Essayist Jessie Veeder

Published April 20, 2023 at 4:21 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
ND PARKS AND REC.jpg

Thursday, April 20. 2023 - We check in with Cody Schulz, director of the North Dakota Parks and Recreation Department. With summer coming, we learn what’s new in the state park system and what recreational opportunities are available. ~~~ Saturday is Earth Day. We visit with Krista Erickson, owner of Red River Refillery. She has vendors from across the region providing eco-friendly toiletries and cleaning supplies. ~~~ An essay from Jessie Veeder of Watford City: “To Write It.”

Main Street