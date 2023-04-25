Clay Jenkinson "The Language of Cottonwoods" ~ Local Meat Marketing

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 - Saturday is Independent Bookstore Day, a time to stop by your local bookstore, many of which have special events planned. Zandbroz Variety in Fargo is hosting readings from four local authors, including Clay Jenkinson. We re-air a conversation from June 2021 about Jenkinson’s book, The Language of Cottonwoods: Essays on the Future of North Dakota. ~~~ North Dakota State University Extension will offer a four-week webinar series on local meat marketing in May. Joining us with a preview are Isaac Brunkow, NDSU Extension graduate research assistant; and Travis Hoffman, assistant professor and Extension sheep specialist.