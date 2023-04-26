"Dust Yourself Off" a North Dakota Biography ~ "Small Mouth Sounds," a Play About Silence

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 - “Dust Yourself off: The Gravel Road to a good Life,” is a biography from NDSU Press about Muriel Henrickson Sandhei. She grew up in Fort Ransom and later moved to Valley City and worked at Valley City State. Joining us are the authors, Kathryn native Tricia Velure, and Tom Sandhi, Muriel’s son. They’ll be speaking Thursday night for the Barnes County Historical Society Lecture Series in Valley City. ~~~ Theatre B is staging a play about a silent retreat – a tricky thing to do a mostly silent play! We talk with director Crystal Cossette Knight about the power of words, and the power of silence.