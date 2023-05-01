The Magic City Discovery Center ~ BirdNote's Nick Bayard

Monday, May 1 - The Magic City Discovery Center in Minot will open its new facility in May and is working to engage children and families in the magic of lifelong learning through discovery, creativity and play. It hopes to become a destination to bring children, their families and caregivers together in an interactive environment that inspires creativity, encourages play and enhances education. ~~~ With some nice bird-related thank-you gifts during our membership drive, we revisit an interview with the executive director of BirdNote, Nick Bayard.