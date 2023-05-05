© 2023
Prairie Public NewsRoom
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
podcast-mainst.jpg
Main Street

Legislative Wrap-Up ~ News Chat with Dave ~ Matt Reviews "Evil Dead Rise

Published May 5, 2023 at 4:21 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Pulse Boschee Vigesaa.jpg

Friday, May 5, 2023 - In an excerpt of the Prairie Pulse television show, host John Harris recaps the legislative session as he visits with two members of the House of Representatives. We’ll hear from Don Vigesaa, Republican from Cooperstown, but he begins with Josh Boschee, Democrat from Fargo. ~~~ News director Dave Thompson joins us to recap the news of the week. ~~~ Matt Olien reviews “Evil Dead Rise,” a twisted tale from writer/director Lee Cronin.

Main Street