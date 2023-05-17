© 2023
Main Street

"Reclaiming Two-Spirits" ~ Part 2: Trinity Hospital Tour ~ Historian Tom Isern

Published May 17, 2023 at 4:14 PM CDT
reclaiming-two-spirits.jpg

Wednesday, May 17, 2023 - Reclaiming Two-Spirits: Sexuality, Spiritual Renewal & Sovereignty in Native America is a new book from Dr. Gregory Smithers, a history professor at Virginia Commonwealth University. We visit about the role of Two Spirits in Native populations. ~~~ We continue our tour of the new Trinity Hospital in Minot, stopping by the emergency room. We’ll also learn about the facility’s role as a teaching hospital. Craig Blumenshine visits with ER physician Dr. Jeffrey Sather. ~~~ NDSU history professor Tom Isern shares a Plains Folk essay titled “Husband Come Home.”

