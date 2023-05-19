Trinity Hospital Part 4 ~ Mental Health Month ~ Matt's Friday Movie Review ~ BirdNote: Instrumental Bird Sounds

Friday, May 19, 2023 - The OB third floor is perhaps the most significant healthcare improvement achieved by the new Trinity Hospital in Minot. We continue our tour of the facility with Dr. Jeffrey Sather. Then we wrap up our coverage of the new facility by visiting again with Dr. Sather to see how the transition to the new hospital was executed and lessons learned about this expansive regional healthcare facility. ~~~ May is Mental Health Awareness Month, a good time to check in with Dr. Jon Ulven, Sanford Health Psychologist. He’s John Harris’s guest in an excerpt from the Prairie Pulse television show. ~~~ Matt Olien reviews “Are You There God? It’s me, Margaret.” ~~~ BirdNote explores the instrumental sounds made by birds.