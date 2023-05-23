UND Forensic Science ~ Drift Prairie Brewing ~ A TellTale Folklife Memory

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 - Combining science, criminal justice and the law, forensic science offers some of today’s most fascinating careers. UND offers a major in forensic science, and here to tell us more Nicolette Ras, Class of 2023 pre-med student and Forensic Science graduate; and Dr. Lavinia Iancu, assistant professor and director of the Forensic Science Program at UND. ~~~ Laughing Sun in Bismarck, Atypical in Minot, Drekker and its new Brewhalla Market in Fargo -- just three of the many craft breweries in the state. Drift Prairie Brewing is now officially open in Jamestown. Special contributor Sabrina Hornung takes us to Drift Prairie Brewing where she found founding members Emma Kleingartner and Kalen Heller, and the promise of a flight of kuchen! ~~~ With Memorial Day approaching we share an oral history from TellTale, Dakota Folklife and Stories, as we hear from Marine veteran Robert Moore.