NDSU's Jeremy Straub on Artificial Intelligence ~ Tourism Director Sarah Otte Coleman ~ Essayist Jessie Veeder

Thursday, May 25, 2023 - Should and how should AI be regulated? It’s advancing fast, and some suggest it’s showing signs of human reasoning. It’s already affecting our lives in ways that we’re unaware. Jeremy Straub is assistant professor in the department of computer science and the director of the NDSU Institute for Cyber Security Education and Research. ~~~ North Dakota tourism director Sara Otte Coleman. ~~~ An essay from Jessie Veeder: When I Grow Up.