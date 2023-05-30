Human Trafficking Summit ~ Life on the Welk Homestead

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 - Stacy Schaffer is the founder and executive director of the 31:8 project. The organization works to address issues regarding human trafficking. She joins us to discuss issues of human trafficking in North Dakota, and she’ll preview the group’s Bakken Human Trafficking Summit, coming up June 7-8. ~~~ We get an update on the Welk Homestead Historical Site from site manager Brian Grove. They have a big event coming up this weekend.