Hannah Miller on Thoroghbred Racing in ND ~ Rural Dating Feature ~ Concordia's climate Action Plan ~ Historian Tom Isern

Published May 31, 2023 at 4:15 PM CDT
Wednesday, May 31, 2023 - We’ve had the Kentucky Derby and Preakness, and soon there’s the Belmont, and the racing season in North Dakota will also start soon. Joining us to talk about thoroughbred racing and breeding in North Dakota is Hannah Miller, of Gackle. ~~~ A Harvest Public Media report on rural dating. ~~~ Dr. Ken Foster, Concordia College Community Engagement Director, discusses the school's climate action plan in an excerpt from the Prairie Pulse television show with host John Harris. ~~~ Tom Isern is here with a Plains Folk essay, “The Wordsworth of Emmons County.”

