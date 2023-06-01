Clay Jenkinson: "Listening to America" ~ The A&S Country Market ~ Tom Brousseau Visits Namaste Chai

Thursday, June 1, 2023 - North Dakota native Clay Jenkinson is a humanities scholar and author, best known for his portrayal of Thomas Jefferson on the Thomas Jefferson Hour. The show is now transforming, and he joins us to introduce his new show, "Listening to America." ~~~ The small town of Carson, 60 miles southwest of Bismarck came up with a creative way to keep its grocery store, and the town, afloat. Special Contributor Sabrina Hornung talks with Valerie Martinez of the A&S Country Market about its relationship with the local thrift store. ~~~ The Great American Folk Show with host Tom Brousseau can be heard each Saturday at 5 here on Prairie Public. Today we share an excerpt from a recent show as Tom visits a roving tea truck called Namaste Chai.