Bus-eum Visit to North Dakota ~ News Chat with Dave ~ Matt Reviews "You Hurt My Feelings"

Friday, June 2, 2023 - The Bus-eum is back! Once again, traveling historical exhibits are touring the Midwest in a retrofitted school bus. Some two dozen European students are participating in this educational project, bringing history alive and engaging the public in discussions, using films, presentations and publications. ~~~ Dave Thompson is here for our weekly discussion of the recent headlines. ~~~ Matt Olien gives high marks for the new film, “You Hurt My Feelings.”