Expanding Passenger Rail Service ~ Tom Isern ~ Farm Auctions ~ ND Ethics Commission Update

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 - Minnesota's transportation budget includes several big-ticket projects including $4 million to study St. Paul to Fargo passenger rail service. We visit with Brian Nelson, president of All Aboard Minnesota. ~~~ Tom Isern shares a Plains Folk essay titled “The Yellow and the Green.” ~~~ Auctions are a live marketplace for knick knacks, land and everything in between. For rural communities, they’re also a social event. But Harvest Public Media’s Elizabeth Rembert reports those interactions are increasingly going online. ~~~ The North Dakota voters ethics commission was created by passage of an initiated measure in 2018. Now there are two openings for commissioners. News director Dave Thompson visits with Rebecca Binstock, the executive director of the commission.