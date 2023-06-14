Fred Edwards on Juneteenth ~ Dickinson Rotary in Ecuador ~ Peggy Lee Day Preview

Tuesday June 13, 2023 - Civil Rights activist Fred Edwards is here to reflect on race relations as we lead up to this weekend’s Juneteenth federal holiday. ~~~ Mark Billings, the former president of The Rotary Club of Dickinson, played a pivotal role in spearheading a remarkable endeavor - a two-year technology project that promises to uplift the lives of underprivileged individuals in the rural parish of Sinincay, Ecuador. ~~~ Peggy Lee Day has become a big annual event in Valley City. It celebrates the famous singer who grew up here in North Dakota. On Friday the 16th there will be a free concert at Valley City State. Attending the festivities this year will be Peggy's granddaughter, Holly Foster Wells. Joining us to preview the event are band leader Myron Sommerfeld and singer Bonnie Lynn.