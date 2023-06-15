Medicaid Renewals Needed ~ Essayist Jessie Veeder ~ Bismarck Juneteenth

Thursday, June 15, 2023 - At the start of the pandemic, Congress paved the way for states to keep people continuously enrolled in Medicaid, but that's now changed, so the state is urging people to be aware of their Medicaid renewal deadlines. We visit with Krista Fremming, interim medical services division director at the state department of health and human services ~~~ Rancher, musician and essayist Jessie Veeder combines those talents as we hear in a composition titled “Nashville.” ~~~ From the Great American Folk Show, we hear from chef Summer Peterson, who shares a favorite recipe. ~~~ More and more communities in North Dakota are celebrating the Juneteenth emancipation holiday. Special contributor Alicia Hegland-Thorpe Visits with organizers of the Bismarck event. ~~~ How many eggs does a bird lay? We get an interesting examination of that question in an episode from Birdnote.