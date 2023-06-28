Walhalla Celebrating 175th Birthday ~ Poet Profile ~ Urban Canopies ~ Breaking Barriers Excerpt ~ Northern Lights

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 - Walhalla is celebrating its 175th anniversary over the July 4th holiday. The celebrations feature Metis fiddling, a Sudanese Choir, and of course a parade and fireworks. The town is undergoing a lot of historic preservation as an amphitheater collapsed and a new state park is set to open. We visit with Zelda Hartje of the Pembina County Historical Museum. ~~~ Poetry from studio 47 comes to us from Patrick Hicks. Today he profiles poet Barbara Crooker. ~~~ Trees have a big impact … especially in cities where they can lower ambient temperatures. U-S cities and states will be getting 1.5 billion dollars for urban canopies over the next nine years. The money is part of climate resilience funding through the Inflation Reduction Act. As Harvest Public Media’s Juanpablo Ramirez-Franco reports, the funding will help communities provide more green space… and adapt to extreme weather events. ~~~ An episode of Breaking Barriers, oral histories from the Red River Rainbow Seniors. ~~~ Chuck Lura shares a Natural North Dakota essay about the northern lights.