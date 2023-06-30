Shannon Mohn "Life 2.0" ~ News Chat with Dave ~ Matt Reviews "Asteroid City"

Friday, June 30, 2023 - It's been four years since his dual lung-transplant and now Shannon Mohn is living "Life 2.0." He has been traveling, hiking mountains, weightlifting, and paving the way for electric cars throughout the region as an automotive instructor at Minnesota State Community and Technical College Moorhead. ~~~ Dave Thompson joins us for our weekly news discussion. ~~~ Matt Olien reviews “Asteroid City,” the newest from quirky director Wes Anderson.