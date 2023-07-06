© 2023
Main Street

Birding and Native Knowledge ~ Standing Rock Skatepark ~ Historian Tom Isern

Published July 6, 2023 at 4:24 PM CDT
Thursday, July 6, 2023 - Audubon Great Plains and the Indigenous Association are pairing up for birding and Native knowledge. We visit with Lisa Casarez of the Hidatsa Fort Berthold Tribe. She's executive director of Hiráaca Maa Aru Cáawi, a language reclamation non-profit. ~~~ An episode of Birdnote: ~~~ A report from Alicia Helgland-Thorpe, who attended the grand opening and dedication of a skatepark and basketball court in Standing Rock. ~~~ Tom Isern shares a Plains Folk essay, “Kind Hearted Old Soldier.”

