Kayla Jones on Diversity Training ~ SW Art Gallery and Science Center ~ Poet Profile: Sean Hill

Wednesday, July 12, 2023 - Kayla Jones is a project manager for the North Dakota Human Rights Coalition. She developed a training program about Diversity Equity and Inclusion that is available for various organizations. She joins us to discuss the purpose of DEI trainings and what they involve. ~~~ In a report from Harvest Public Media, we hear about a USDA program that gives grants to farmers looking to add solar power to their operations. ~~~ A group of local Dickinson volunteers and philanthropists are working together on a plan to create the Southwest Art Gallery and Science Center, which they say will enable those with a love of art and science to have a place to share their creativity while discovering new ways of experiencing the world. We visit with Dustin Young, interim executive director; and Janelle Stoneking, Southwest Art Gallery & Science Center Board president. ~~~ Another poet profile from Patrick Hicks, writer in residence and a member of the English faculty at Augustana University in Sioux Falls. Today he profiles Minnesota poet Sean Hill.