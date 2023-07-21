Update on DSU's Dual Mission Degree Programs ~ News Debrief ~ Movie Review: No Hard Feelings

The Mission of higher education is to teach students to think and to prepare them for the workforce. As the labor market changes, institutions need to adapt. In 2018 North Dakota State Board of Higher Education appointed Dickinson State University as the first dual mission institution in the state. It offers bachelor's and graduate degrees, as well as associate's degrees and certificates. Five years into the change, Ashley Thornberg visited with DSU Vice President Dr. Holly Gruhlke and President Stephen Easton. ~~~Dave Thompson recaps the week’s news. ~~~ Matt Olien reviews “No Hard Feelings.”