Prairie Public NewsRoom
Main Street

Killers of a Certain Age ~ Hudson Bay Bound

Published July 24, 2023 at 4:02 PM CDT
Today we’re looking back on adventures. Deanna Raybourn is the author of "Killers of a Certain Age," a twisty, hilarious novel about four female assassins. We reair a conversation from September of 2022. ~~~ Adventurer and outdoor educator Natalie Warren took an epic canoe trip. It’s chronicled in her book Hudson Bay Bound, which chronicles the adventures of two women, 2000 miles, countless granola bars, and one canoe. We reair a conversation from March 2021.

