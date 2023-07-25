© 2023
Windfall Author on Tour in North Dakota ~ New Jason Bourne Novel Out Today

Published July 25, 2023 at 1:55 PM CDT
Tuesday, July 25, 2023 - Humanities North Dakota is organizing an author tour for Erika Bolstad. She's a journalist who came to North Dakota in search of mineral rights, but in the process discovered the story of her great-grandmother who homesteaded the land. In January, Ashley Thornberg spoke with Bolstad about her book “Windfall: The Prairie Woman Who Lost Her Way and the Great-Granddaughter Who Found Her.” ~~~The new Bourne book is due out July 25. We visit with author Brian Freeman about The Bourne Defiance.

