Bakken GROW Program Recruiting Refugees ~ Plains Folk Essay ~ Bluegrass Goes Pink Cancer Fundraiser

Thursday, July 27, 2023 - The North Dakota Petroleum Council (NDPC) created the Bakken GROW program with the goal of recruiting legal United for Ukraine (U4U) refugees to fill open oil and natural gas jobs in the Bakken. These refugees have faced extreme hardship and immigration law requires a sponsor be identified before they can enter the United States. ~~~ Tom Isern shares a Plains Folk essay, Burying Billy Buttons. ~~~ It's time for the annual BlueGrass Goes Pink event at Cross Ranch State Park. Joining us to preview this cancer awareness event is Jill Weise, who is not only a nurse, she's also one of the performers as a member of the CottonWood band. Also joining us is Sara Kelsch, marketing director at the Bismarck Cancer Center.