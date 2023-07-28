GuitarZoom Instructor Steve Stine ~ News Debrief ~ Matt Olien Reviews Barbie

Friday, July 28, 2023 - Steve Stine has about as many YouTube subscribers on his channel as there are people in North Dakota. He's collaborated with Julian Lennon, and members of Queen and The Cars. He has many more followers on GuitarZoom, where he's one of the most sought after guitar teachers in the world. He does a lot of it from his home in Kindred. Ashley Thornberg caught up with him at a recent special gig, one celebrating his birthday. ~~~ Dave Thompson joins us for our weekly news debrief. ~~~ Matt Olien reviews “Barbie.”